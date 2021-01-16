Watch now: McLean County moves to new COVID restrictions level

Though general play is still closed, Executive Director Beth Whisman said they are excited for this progress.

“We miss our kids so much,” Whisman said, and while virtual events are good, “they want something hands-on. In-person is what we do best, so we are excited to be able to do it.”

Since children’s museums don’t quite fit into the same category as traditional museums, Whisman said statewide, facilities are interpreting things differently using local guidelines as well as state mandates.

Starting in-person programs again is “really good for the kids and it’s good for the families,” and Whisman said they hope to reopen fully in the spring.

But other significant differences between Tier 2 and Tier 3 can be difficult to see, especially since one of the most noted coronavirus mitigation strategies is the inability for bars and restaurants to offer dine-in or indoor service. Tier 2 doesn’t lift that restriction, meaning bars and restaurants are still limited to carry-out or outdoor dining.

On Thursday, the Illinois Restaurant Association again voiced its opposition to the continued restriction upon indoor services, which have been in effect in Region 2 since Oct. 30 — prior to the Tier 3 mitigations.