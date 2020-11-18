Watch now: Midwest governors urge residents to limit contact over holidays

“As of our most current data, Illinois today is averaging more than 5,200 patients (per day) fighting COVID-19 in our hospitals – 400 more individuals than at our spring high,” Pritzker said. “And this isn’t just in Chicago or our other cities in Illinois. It’s happening in our suburbs and our rural areas.”

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, as of Monday, Nov. 15, the most severe hospital resource shortage was in Region 7 of the state’s mitigation plan, made up of Will and Kankakee counties, where only 12 percent of the region’s hospital medical and surgical beds, and 16 percent of intensive care unit beds remained available.

But many of the governors said they were less concerned about the availability of hospital beds than about hospital staff.

“Because every day that you have 3,000, 4,000, 5,000 cases, those include our health care workers too,” Kentucky Gov. Beshear said. “And they're not getting it at the hospital. They're getting it in their communities. So, to make sure that we have enough people and enough staffing, we need people to do their part and to remember, if you don't want to mask and you go out in public, you may be infecting that health care worker that you or your family could later need.”