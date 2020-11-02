Watch now: More than 26,000 Macon County voters cast ballots early; Officials set for Election Day

DECATUR — Olamide Amure has always made it habit to vote early.

And considering the COVID-19 pandemic and prospect of waiting in long lines on Election Day, voting early seems a bit more appealing this time around, the Decatur resident said.

"I like politics, you know, I like the democratic process," Amure said. "Coming in person, being able to participate and be able to go through it and meet the people."

As for the preferred method of early voting, the 23-year-old said he's sticking to what gives him a little more security in making sure his vote will be counted — dropping the ballot in a box in-person rather than sending it through the mail.

Amure said the right to vote is something he sees as a duty, regardless of how it’s delivered.

"As an African American, I have people that died for me to be able to just come here and vote for who I want to see in office," he said. "That's the biggest thing for me. Also another thing for me is we have troops that die overseas for us to be able to practice our rights."

Thousands of Central Illinoisans have been voting early — either by mail or in person at vote centers — a trend that’s being mirrored across the nation.