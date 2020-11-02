Watch now: More than 26,000 Macon County voters cast ballots early; Officials set for Election Day

DECATUR — Olamide Amure has always made it habit to vote early.
And considering the COVID-19 pandemic and prospect of waiting in long lines on Election Day, voting early seems a bit more appealing this time around, the Decatur resident said.
"I like politics, you know, I like the democratic process," Amure said. "Coming in person, being able to participate and be able to go through it and meet the people."
As for the preferred method of early voting, the 23-year-old said he's sticking to what gives him a little more security in making sure his vote will be counted — dropping the ballot in a box in-person rather than sending it through the mail.
Amure said the right to vote is something he sees as a duty, regardless of how it’s delivered.
"As an African American, I have people that died for me to be able to just come here and vote for who I want to see in office," he said. "That's the biggest thing for me. Also another thing for me is we have troops that die overseas for us to be able to practice our rights."
Thousands of Central Illinoisans have been voting early — either by mail or in person at vote centers — a trend that’s being mirrored across the nation.
As of Friday afternoon, 86.8 million people had voted in the presidential election. That's 63% of the total who cast ballots in the 2016 race. Most election experts think the United States will see 150 million to 160 million ballots cast in 2020, which would mean that we are likely more than halfway through voting. In one state, Texas, more votes have already been cast than in all of 2016.
As of Monday evening, 26,835 Macon County residents had voted early, County Clerk Josh Tanner said. Of those, 16,871 had voted in person and 9,964 voted by mail. In 2018, there were 6,663 early and vote-by-mail ballots combined.
Tanner said the early mail-in ballots will be among the first ones tallied Tuesday night.
"At 7 p.m. on Election Day, we will close out the vote-by-mail tabulators and they will calculate the results," Tanner said. "It should take no more than 30 minutes for the machines to close out and the ballots to be secured."
In Shelby County, a mid-week report showed 1,477 people had voted by mail and 1,060 had cast early ballots in person, said County Clerk Jessica Fox.
In Moultrie County, 931 people had voted by mail and 933 had voted in person as of mid-week, said election deputy Jamie Helton. In the November 2016 election, 1,491 people had voted early or by mail, Helton said.
Coles County Clerk Julie Coe said that as of Monday, 3,749 vote by mail ballots had been processed and 7,441 people had voted early in person. In 2016, 1,737 people voted by mail.
Election officials said their election judges have been able to keep up with the work.
"We are very busy and I have hired extra staff to keep up," Coe said.
COVID-19 is clearly the driving reason, as voters flock to early voting sites to avoid crowded polling places on Election Day. A new state law prompted by the pandemic sent mail-in ballot applications to more than 5 million voters.
There’s also the ballot itself, with several high-interest contests, not the least of which is the contentious race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
In addition to the presidential contest, there’s also a proposed constitutional amendment that would change Illinois from a flat-rate income tax to a graduated-rate levy. That top-of-the ballot item also could present a referendum on voter trust in state government or how they view the state’s financial future.
In the Illinois legislature, all 118 seats are up for election to the Illinois House and 20 seats are on the ballot in the 59-member state Senate. And there are elections involving the state’s 18 congressional seats.
Decatur resident Nancy Buckles, 34, participated in early voting for the first time during the 2016 election and decided to do it again this year. She too said doing so in person provided reassurance that her ballot had been received.
"A lot of the issues that were close to me are now are being questioned and are at stake and I feel like its important to make sure I get my vote in," Buckles said, adding that early voting helps beat the long line on election day.
"I think its super important to vote and it seems like its going to be a pretty close race, so on the day of election I wouldn't have to stand in line forever and put myself at risk to not be able to get to vote," she said.
Voting early for the first time last Wednesday afternoon at the Macon County Office Building was 56-year-old Rebecca Pierce. The Decatur woman initially was going to vote through the mail, but decided to drop off her mail-in ballot instead so she could vote early with a friend.
"I just wanted to get it done and I didn't want to wait until the day-of either," Pierce said. "It's our duty to vote, especially right now."
Despite the high early voting numbers, election officials are prepared for a busy day and have enough election judges to keep the line moving. All polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
"Voting takes 15 minutes tops," Fox said. "People spend more time at the grocery store than they will at the polling place on Election Day. The general public has been hearing about and dealing with this virus (COVID-19) for several months. I believe everyone is aware of what they need to do to keep themselves safe regardless of it being Election Day."
Analisa Trofimuk and Paul Swiech contributed to this report.
