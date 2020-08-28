Watch now: Mt. Zion student tests positive for COVID-19; Shelby County reaches warning level

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion Intermediate School will undergo an extensive cleaning over the weekend after a student tested positive for COVID-19, district officials announced Friday.

A letter sent to school district families said that contact tracing is underway to identify other students and staff who might have been exposed to the student so they can quarantine for 14 days, following Centers for Disease Control and Macon County Health Department protocols.

The district will also monitor students and staff for signs of illness and conduct a deep clean and disinfection of the building over the weekend, with special attention to high-contact surfaces.

Students and staff who display COVID-like symptoms will be sent to a separate area of the school until they can be sent home. Face coverings have been required since school opened, and staff will review guidelines for face coverings, hand-washing and social distancing with students to ensure they are following those procedures properly. The school has removed items such as plush toys from the building, which cannot be properly sanitized, and students will be frequently reminded not to share personal items such as water bottles to decrease the chance of spreading germs.