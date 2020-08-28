Watch now: Mt. Zion student tests positive for COVID-19; Shelby County reaches warning level

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion Intermediate School will undergo an extensive cleaning over the weekend after a student tested positive for COVID-19, district officials announced Friday.
A letter sent to school district families said that contact tracing is underway to identify other students and staff who might have been exposed to the student so they can quarantine for 14 days, following Centers for Disease Control and Macon County Health Department protocols.
The district will also monitor students and staff for signs of illness and conduct a deep clean and disinfection of the building over the weekend, with special attention to high-contact surfaces.
Students and staff who display COVID-like symptoms will be sent to a separate area of the school until they can be sent home. Face coverings have been required since school opened, and staff will review guidelines for face coverings, hand-washing and social distancing with students to ensure they are following those procedures properly. The school has removed items such as plush toys from the building, which cannot be properly sanitized, and students will be frequently reminded not to share personal items such as water bottles to decrease the chance of spreading germs.
The Intermediate School dismissed at 1 p.m. on Friday. with plans to resume school as usual on Monday.
Also Friday, 30 counties in the state were considered to be at warning level for COVID-19, including Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Sangamon and Shelby.
The news came as no surprise to Shelby County officials who have included statistics that would make them eligible for the warning-level designation for the past week in its virus updates.
The Illinois Department of Public Health issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.
The Shelby County positivity rate for the week ending Aug. 15 was 7.7% and weekly positives per 100,000 population exceeding 50 per 100,000 with 133. For the week ending Aug.22 its positivity rate was 9.3% with weekly positives rate per 100,000 population of 193.
On Friday, the Shelby County Health Department reported five new cases, bringing its total count to 185. In Macon County, there were 17 new cases bringing the county’s total to 915.
Statewide there were 2,149 new cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours and 20 additional virus-related deaths, including a man in his 90s from Douglas County. That brings the statewide totals since the pandemic began in Illinois to 229,483 cases, and 7,997 deaths.
Laboratories in Illinois reported processing 48,383 tests during the 24-hour period, making for a single-day positivity rate of 4.4 percent. The statewide rolling seven-day average positivity rate for Aug. 21-27 stood at 4.1 percent.
As of Thursday night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Those were all decreases from the numbers reported Thursday.
Have you seen these missing children
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!