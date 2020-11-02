Watch now: National Guard report to Chicago in case of election unrest

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has deployed Illinois National Guard troops to Chicago to prepare for potential election-related civil unrest.

Pritzker was asked about the action during his daily briefing in Chicago on the coronavirus pandemic. He downplayed the move and noted the Guard similarly reported to Chicago earlier this year in case of violence during protests.

“We’ve made sure that our National Guard is simply in a state of readiness. We did this back during the few days before the ruling around Breonna Taylor," Pritzker said, referring to the woman fatally shot by Louisville, Kentucky police during a botched raid in March. “We want to make sure that cities, counties that call upon us for help from the state of Illinois, that we have those resources available to them.”

He did not say how many troops or what equipment was dispatched. Spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh didn't respond to questions posed after the briefing.

