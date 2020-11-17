Watch now: New coronavirus restrictions: What will be open, closed, different in Illinois starting Friday

With confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on the rise, the following new targeted restrictions for the entire state of Illinois were announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and will take effect at midnight Friday.

What’s open or allowed

BARS AND RESTAURANTS

(Including private clubs and country clubs)

May open no earlier than 6 a.m. and must close by 11 p.m.

No indoor service allowed. No dancing or standing indoors either. All indoor gaming terminals must suspend operations.

All patrons must be seated outside at tables that have a maximum capacity of six people and are spaced 6 feet apart.

Reservations required for each party with a maximum of one party per table.

No ordering or congregating at a bar. All stools should be removed to prevent seating at a bar.

PERSONAL CARE SERVICES

(Including hair and nail salons, and physical, occupational and massage therapy clinics)