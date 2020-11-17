Watch now: New coronavirus restrictions: What will be open, closed, different in Illinois starting Friday

With confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on the rise, the following new targeted restrictions for the entire state of Illinois were announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and will take effect at midnight Friday.
What’s open or allowed
BARS AND RESTAURANTS
(Including private clubs and country clubs)
May open no earlier than 6 a.m. and must close by 11 p.m.
No indoor service allowed. No dancing or standing indoors either. All indoor gaming terminals must suspend operations.
All patrons must be seated outside at tables that have a maximum capacity of six people and are spaced 6 feet apart.
Reservations required for each party with a maximum of one party per table.
No ordering or congregating at a bar. All stools should be removed to prevent seating at a bar.
PERSONAL CARE SERVICES
(Including hair and nail salons, and physical, occupational and massage therapy clinics)
Maximum capacity: 25 clients or 25% capacity, whichever is less.
Face coverings must be worn at all times by clients and service providers.
Facials, beard trims and all other services in which a face covering cannot be worn are suspended.
Appointments for physical, occupational and massage therapy as deemed necessary by a medical provider may continue, but appointments must be spaced by a minimum of 15 minutes in order to sanitize and circulate air in service rooms before and after each service.
Virtual consultations recommended.
RETAIL
(Including service counters, general merchandise and convenience stores, “big box” stores offering groceries and pharmacy services)
Maximum capacity: 25%, but grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at up to 50%.
Customers should plan quick, efficient trips with consistent circulation when in-store shopping is necessary.
HEALTH AND FITNESS CENTERS
Maximum capacity: 25%.
Reservations required.
Face coverings must be worn at all times.
No indoor group classes allowed.
Locker room areas closed.
GROUP RECREATION
(Including sports and activity facilities)
Outdoor sports and recreation only, no indoor activities allowed.
Limited to 10 people or fewer with each required to wear face coverings at all times and observe social distancing.
Locker room areas closed.
HOTELS
Maximum capacity per guest room: Number of individuals permissible per existing fire code.
Room occupancy limited to registered guests only.
Fitness centers closed or operated only on a reservation model with capacity limited to 25%.
Grab-and-go food allowed.
Event and meeting spaces closed.
HOME GATHERINGS
Home gatherings must be limited to household members.
OFFICES
All employees who can work remotely should work remotely.
MUSEUMS AND CULTURAL INSTITUTIONS
(Including theaters, performing arts centers and other amusements)
All indoor activities closed.
Livestreaming of performances is encouraged with social distancing of performers and minimum operational staff.
Outdoor activities allowed with a maximum capacity of 25%; activities limited to 10 people, all required to wear face coverings; and reservations required.
FUNERALS
Limited to 10 family members of the decedent, not including staff, per Illinois Department of Public Health guidance.
What’s closed or not allowed
Casinos and gaming centers are closed.
Gatherings must not be held at meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs.
No party buses.
All indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports must pause, including park district and travel leagues.
How long will these mitigations be in place?
The Illinois Department of Public Health will monitor positivity rates and hospital capacity metrics throughout the state during 14-day increments to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, remain in place or if additional steps are required.
To move back to Tier 2, a region must fulfill each of the following requirements:
Less than 12% seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate for three consecutive days.
More than 20% available intensive care unit and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days.
Declining seven-day average COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven of the previous 10 days.
Check our tracker for daily metrics for each region.
Source: State of Illinois
