Watch now: Number of Illinois regions slated for added COVID-19 mitigations jumps to 4

Region 7 previously had mitigations in place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 18 after rising above 8 percent on Aug. 19 then falling to 5.2 percent on Sept. 28. After that, the rates began increasing in the region and statewide.

Asked why bars and restaurants continue to be hardest hit by economic restrictions, Ezike said they remain a key venue of spread, according to contact tracing efforts.

“When you look at the top three places that come up over and over, region to region statewide, it comes up as people's workplace, it comes up as school, it comes up as restaurants and bars,” she said. “So we're not going to not have people go to school – we're letting the local health departments and the school administrators decide for themselves what's appropriate regarding school. And then in terms of workplace, there are people that… cannot work for home.... So the next thing that we can actually act on is the bars and restaurants.”

Gov. JB Pritzker said guidance previously provided to schools by the Illinois State Board of Education should continue to be followed. That requires masking and six feet of distance.

Existing guidance for high school and recreational sports also remains in effect, while Pritzker said “we are going to be very careful about whatever guidance gets issued for school sports for the winter.”

