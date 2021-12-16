Watch now: Outages continue following high winds; record high temp recorded

A steady wind of 28 mph was blowing at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, where the temperature was 61 degrees at about 5 a.m. local time. Wednesday’s high reached a record 66 degrees.
“It was very impressive,” said Rich Otto, a forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. “I cannot recall a system like this in recent memory. Today things look quieter and that is good news.”
Damage was reported from New Mexico to Minnesota from the winds that caused more widespread damage than the tornadoes the storm spawned. Aircraft were damaged and a radio tower collapsed in New Mexico, power lines were downed throughout the region, there were numerous reports of toppled trees and roofs being ripped off buildings, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
A semitrailer struck by high winds rolled onto its side on southbound U.S. Highway 151 in eastern Iowa on Wednesday evening as severe weather moved through the area, killing the driver, the Iowa State Patrol said.
Wind gusts of up to 74 degrees were reported in Chicago overnight.
A powerful low pressure system brought strong southerly winds and very warm temperatures to central IL yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MTLk4uhHTb
The wind also knocked a tractor-trailer off Interstate 94 south and downed power lines.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service had warned wind gusts could be in excess of 60 mph when record-breaking warmth during the day gave way to a powerful cold front blasting in from the West, across the plains and mountains, such as earlier Wednesday when the Weather Channel said a wind gust of 107 mph was recorded in Lamar, Colorado. Although the system weakened slightly as it moved into the Midwest, gusts of 54 mph to 74 mph were recorded across northern Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.
Peoria on Wednesday also registered a record high at 69 degrees. The previous record temperature of 63 degrees was set in 1971.
Other highs reported Wednesday were 63 degrees in Bloomington, 65 degrees in Decatur and 64 degrees in Mattoon.
The Illinois Department of Transportation warned motorists to use caution on Thursday.
Ameren reported 1,636 customers without power as of 10 a.m. Thursday. About 800 of those were in the Bloomington-Normal area.
A person from the Department of Streets and Sanitation works to remove a tree that collapsed on several cars after strong winds passed through the area near the intersection of North Glenwood Avenue and West Argyle Street on Dec. 15, 2021 in Chicago.