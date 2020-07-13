Watch now: President Trump says he will bring down Chicago violence even if he has to ‘go in and take over’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump on Monday pledged to bring down shooting numbers in Chicago and other American cities “even if we have to go in and take over.”

Trump was speaking at a law enforcement round table at the White House, where he touted his record as “pro-safety, pro-police and anti-crime.”

During the event, he turned his attention to Chicago, one of his favorite targets, and again compared the city with Afghanistan, which he has done repeatedly in the past.

The president cited erroneous numbers, saying there were “I guess 20 people killed and many, many shootings” in the city over the weekend.

Ten people were killed in shootings over the weekend. Fifty other people were injured in shootings across Chicago.

Southern Illinois University 'closely monitoring' ICE rules for international students studying in US amid pandemic Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Austin Lane said international students are concerned about a federal directive issued last week mandating that they take at least one in-person class or leave the country.