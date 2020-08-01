Watch now: Pritzker administration unveils overhaul of juvenile justice system

A theme that permeated throughout the news conference was that the current model of criminal justice attempts to treat the symptoms of crime. The new model Pritzker and the DJJ are proposing will aim to tackle the roots of crime. Historically, Black communities in Illinois have been especially impacted by negative factors that increase the crime rate like discriminatory policies, segregation, disinvestment and gun violence.

“I'm especially excited about how this model will intentionally invest in victim services in communities hit hardest by violence, acknowledging that our current system does little to directly support victims, and that more than 90 percent of the kids in our system were victims before they were offenders,” Mueller said.

Pritzker’s announcement comes a day after the national organizations Youth Correctional Leaders for Justice and Fair Prosecution of Youth released a joint statement condemning the use of youth prisons.