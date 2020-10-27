 Skip to main content
Watch now: Pritzker bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge
Virus Outbreak-Illinois

In this Sept. 21, 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in Springfield.

 JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP

CHICAGO — Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

The rules taking effect Friday will force diners and bar patrons outdoors and shut down service at 11 p.m. No more than 25 people may gather at one time, or in other indoor spaces. Occupancy may not exceed 25% capacity.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said positive test results are climbing and have remained above 8% for three consecutive days. But officials are also troubled by an increase in hospital admissions.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

