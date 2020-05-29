Watch now: Pritzker calls Trump tweets about Minneapolis 'reprehensible'

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday called President Donald Trump's comments about protests in Minneapolis following the death of a black man in police custody "completely unacceptable."
Trump on Friday he threatened to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis “under control,” calling violent protesters “thugs."
"When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump wrote in a tweet that was quickly flagged by Twitter as violating rules against “glorifying violence." The White House said the president “did not glorify violence. He clearly condemned it.”
Asked by a reporter on Friday about Trump's comments, Pritzker said: "Well, I have a lot I’d like to say, but let me begin by saying that from the very moment that I announced my decision to run for governor, three plus years ago, I said that this president was a racist, misogynist, homophobe, a xenophobe, and I was right then and I’m right now."
Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night - or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
Trump's comments came after protesters torched a Minneapolis police station on Thursday night, capping three days of searing demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.
Trump and Pritzker have clashed over the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump, in his tweets, borrowed a phrase once used by former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in a 1967 speech outlining his department’s efforts to “combat young hoodlums who have taken advantage of the civil rights campaign.” In the speech, Headley said his department had been successful “because I've let the word filter down that when the looting starts, the shooting starts."
“We don’t mind being accused of police brutality,” he said in the same speech, according to news reports from the time.
The White House did not respond to questions about where Trump had heard the phrase and what he meant by it. But Trump said Friday afternoon that he had meant that, “Looting leads to shooting.”
“I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means,” he tweeted. “It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”
Pritzker on Friday called the comments "reprehensible."
"His tweets, his reaction, his failure to address the racism that exists in America is stoking the flames in sometimes subtle and sometimes not so subtle ways, is completely unacceptable," he said.
Also Friday, the president of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police issued a statement saying that "when incidents such as this occur, it stigmatizes our profession and erodes the trust built by the thousands of professional police officers who keep their communities safe daily."
"Now more than ever, the need for transparency in policing could not be more evident. As police officers, we should be held to a high standard. As law enforcement leaders, it is our responsibility to hold officers accountable when violations of use of force occur," said Black, who is chief of police in Crystal Lake.
He said his organization has adopted "Ten Shared Principles" in 2018 with the Illinois NAACP State Conference, "which are designed to build trust between law enforcement and communities of color."
Said Black: "As law enforcement leaders we must have the courage to denounce actions that tear at the very core of these principles, and we must muster the courage to continue to build trust and a collaborative partnership with our communities."
