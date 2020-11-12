 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pritzker COVID press conference; Chicago issues new restrictions before Thanksgiving
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Pritzker COVID press conference; Chicago issues new restrictions before Thanksgiving

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a 10-person limit on social gatherings in the nation's third-largest city Thursday, fresh restrictions aimed at fighting a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Lightfoot implored Chicagoans to “cancel the normal Thanksgiving plans,” saying the skyrocketing cases show no signs of slowing and urgent steps are needed immediately.

The limitations on gatherings take effect Monday and are part of a stay-at-home advisory urging city residents to venture out only for essentials, including work and groceries. Chicago is already under an order barring indoor restaurant dining.

"If we continue on the path we’re on, and you and me and others don’t step up and do more, our estimates are that we could see 1,000 more Chicagoans die from this virus by the end of the year," she said at a news conference.

A month ago, Chicago was reporting 500 daily cases on average. Now, the city is averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases. In the same time period, the rate of positive tests has nearly tripled to 14%.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 12,702 new COVID-19 cases statewide, including 43 more deaths. Overall, Illinois has reported 536,542 cases. The death toll is 10,477 people.

Pritzker: Work on Illinois budget cuts will continue despite no veto session

Illinois state universities brace for ‘almost inevitable’ budget cuts ‘because there’s just nothing left'

COVID-19 Illinois: New cases per day

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Falling colors in Central Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News