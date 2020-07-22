Watch now: Pritzker on rising COVID numbers: ‘It remains a serious threat’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As COVID-19 cases rise in neighboring states, Illinois has expanded testing across the state and on Wednesday announced the highest number of new cases in the month of July with 1,598. There were 23 deaths reported.

“Let me start with the unfortunate truth, COVID-19 has not gone away and it remains a serious threat,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Though Illinois has a positivity rate half that of neighboring states, Pritzker said COVID-19 has “no boundaries” and it would not take long to reverse the state’s progress.

“If there had been a federal mandate perhaps things would be different, we can’t rely on that possibility,” he said. “A rise is still a rise and it is on all of us to bring these numbers down … you can go from 3% positivity to Arizona’s 23% positivity in a blink of an eye.”

Pritzker also addressed virus deniers and encouraged residents to wear face coverings in public settings.

“This virus is not a blue state virus or a red state virus … going out without a mask is not a political statement,” he said.