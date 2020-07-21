Watch now: Pritzker on sending troops to Chicago: 'We’re going to do everything we can to prevent them from coming'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLLINSVILLE — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday called plans for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to send federal agents to Chicago “a wrongheaded move on the part of Donald Trump, on the part of the Department of Homeland Security.”

Pritzker said he’s called the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security about the matter, but was told “he couldn’t possibly get back to me until about 48 hours from now.”

DHS is slated to send about 150 Homeland Security Investigations agents to Chicago to help local law enforcement deal with a spike in crime, according to an official with direct knowledge of the plans who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

The agents, which are generally used to conduct investigations into human trafficking, drugs and weapons smuggling, were expected to stay in Chicago at least two months, according to the official. It's not clear exactly how they will back up local law enforcement or when they will arrive, but they will make arrests for federal crimes, not local ones.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump blamed local leaders for violence in Chicago and other cities.