Watch now: Pritzker provides COVID update; more counties get new restrictions

In the nine counties in the northwest corner of the state, the positivity rate hit 17.6% on Friday, up from 13% on Oct. 25, when the region entered the next level of restrictions.

Statewide, the test positivity — the share of positive tests out of all tests take in a 24-hour period — was at a seven-day average of 12.4% as of Sunday, up from 8.2% when the state began reporting the figure on Oct. 29.

Under the governor’s plan, the next step for those regions under tighter restrictions would include suspending indoor and outdoor recreational activities and in-store shopping at nonessential retailers.

Pritzker said last week that he was not considering a new statewide stay-at-home order like the one he issued in March, his most restrictive step to date, but he is looking at renewing some restrictions from earlier phases of the reopening plan on a statewide basis.

State health officials on Monday reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, the fourth day in a row with more than 10,000 cases, bringing the seven-day average for new daily cases to 9,626, up from 6,360 a week earlier. A month ago, the seven-day average was 2,267 cases per day.