Watch now: Pritzker readies National Guard after Breonna Taylor decision

Asked about the decision at a White House event, Trump said he hadn't had time to consider it yet but would comment when he had. He added: “My message is that I love the Black community, and that I’ve done more for the Black community than any other president, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton on Wednesday noted that Taylor was the same age as her own daughter.

“Today, justice was denied. Breonna was shot to death in her own home … Her life was taken, a life of value and promise,” she said.

Anticipating public protest and large gatherings in the aftermath of the announcement, Lightfoot called for peace.

“I know that many, upon hearing of this verdict, will feel confusion and anger and disbelief and many of you will want to express yourselves,” Lightfoot said. “I want you to know that I support you and will do everything in my power to protect you as you voice your righteous anger.”

Pritzker earlier Wednesday said the National Guard was at the ready but the state wouldn’t activate soldiers “until they’re needed.”

Lawmakers across the state expressed indignation at the lack of charges for Taylor’s death in statements and over social media.