Watch now: Pritzker says positivity rate still too high in Illinois

As for schooling, the state has let local school districts decide the best method for engaging students.

“Our schools are a priority, we want to make sure that kids are back in school,” Pritzker said. “There are many kids who are in hybrid programs, and many kids who are not at all in school, they’re just in e-learning. And the further we can drive this positivity rate down, the more I'm looking forward to the idea that kids will be able to get back in school.”

Pritzker also noted that Region 1 of the state’s reopening plan, which includes Rockford in Winnebago County and several surrounding counties in northwest Illinois, has seen its positivity rate rise to 7.5%. That’s higher than Region 4, which includes the Metro East, which currently sits at 7.3%.

If Region 1 sees the rate rise above 8% for three straight days, it would be in line for added mitigations, such as closing of bars and restaurants to indoor drinking and dining. Region 4 will have stricter mitigations removed if it falls below 6.5% for three straight days.

Pritzker said the state has reached out to county health officials in Region 1 to “discuss preventative measures that can be taken at the local level to avoid additional mitigations in their communities.”