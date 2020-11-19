Watch now: Pritzker speaks about Madigan investigation, COVID data

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a press conference on COVID in Illinois.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Madigan speaks out on indictment of key confidant and allies as defense lawyers in bribery case blame overzealous prosecutors
Here are the 10 categories of new statewide COVID restrictions announced Tuesday
Bars and restaurants
Health and fitness centers
Hotels
Indoor recreation, theaters, cultural institutions
Manufacturing
Meetings, social events and gatherings (including weddings, potlucks, etc.)
Organized group recreational activities (sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, etc.)
Personal care service
Retail (including service counters)
Office
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!