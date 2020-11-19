 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pritzker speaks about Madigan investigation, COVID data
1 comment
topical alert top story

Watch now: Pritzker speaks about Madigan investigation, COVID data

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a press conference on COVID in Illinois.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Madigan speaks out on indictment of key confidant and allies as defense lawyers in bribery case blame overzealous prosecutors

Here are the 10 categories of new statewide COVID restrictions announced Tuesday

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News