Watch now: Pumpkin patch owners changing focus, operations due to COVID-19 🎃

Owners of Buxton's Garden & Flower Shop in Sullivan shared similar thoughts, but the retail-focused business said they aren't necessarily affected by COVID-19 restrictions compared to pumpkin patches. Abby Sherwood, who helps run the shop with her family, says pumpkin patches differ by offering more than shopping.

Buxton's operates completely outdoors where customers can easily social distance and the shop's pumpkin stock is provided through third-party growers.

"We kind of let most farms be the leader of tourism, where we are more sales oriented," Sherwood said. "People don't come here for a day event, but to grab pumpkins for decorations or carving."

Some produce, such as mums that are grown for the fall season, were ordered in spring 2019 with no way to cancel, Sherwood said. Buxton's owners had also never offered curbside pickup and selling online prior to COVID-19, two means of service they intend to keep using.

Shirley Johner, owner of Bart's Pumpkin Patch in Warrensburg, said many changes this fall are going to include restrictions where customers are required to wear masks and social distance with reminder signs posted around the patch. Johner plans to do a temperature check of employees when they start working and have hand sanitizer dispensers located in various spots.