Watch now: Senate committee to hold hearing on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s seven-day rolling average COVID-19 case positivity rate remained below 3.5% Monday while a state Senate committee announced it will hold a hearing regarding the state’s vaccination plan.

The statewide positivity rate stood at 3.3% Monday, marking the ninth consecutive day that figure has been below 4%. Public health officials reported 1,747 new and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 47,210 test results over the previous 24 hours.

The positivity rate has continued on a steady decline since Jan. 1, when it stood at 8.1%.

The state administered 64,469 COVID-19 vaccinations statewide over the weekend following a single-day record for vaccinations on Friday. As of Monday, the state has issued over 1.3 million doses, with 2.3% of the population having been fully vaccinated.

Illinois has ranked near the bottom of all 50 states in vaccines administered thus far, according to a New York Times database, leading some state lawmakers to call for increased transparency and a more effective process for allowing eligible residents to receive vaccines.

On Monday, Senator Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, announced that the Senate Health Committee will hold a special hearing on Thursday regarding the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.