× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

The joyful sounds of a congregation singing hymns such as "Mansion Over the Hilltop" and "I'll Fly Away" reverberated Wednesday evening through the sanctuary of Maranatha Baptist Church in Mattoon just as they have countless times before.

Still, this prayer service, led by Pastor Daniel Haifley, was different.

For one, the church was instituting social distancing and other safety protocols for the prayer service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For another, the service took place at a time when the state of Illinois is continuing to order that all gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited. There were more than 10 people in attendance and even more have been attending the Sunday services, Haifley said.

Maranatha, 3400 DeWitt Ave., resumed Sunday morning worship services and Wednesday evening prayer services on May 3 after having focuses on live streamed services for several weeks. Haifley added that he would not hold these services if COVID-19 was sweeping through the area.

"We have flattened the curve (in Illinois), which was what we were trying to do," Haifley said. "We believe the major danger has passed. As long as we are careful, we will be fine."

Maranatha has instituted several safety protocols for its services as they have resumed. These include not offering communion, Sunday school, children's and youth programs, or a staffed nursery for the time being. Collection plates are not being passed, and offerings are instead being taken in a basket in the lobby or online.

Parishioners are being asked to refrain from shaking hands and hugging and from congregating in the lobby, and are asked to maintain social distance in the sanctuary and to exit the sanctuary starting with the back row and working forward to the front row. Overflow seating is available in the adjacent fellowship hall.

Haifley said he has seen Maranatha's recent services draw visitors from Coles County and from out of town whose own churches have not resumed their services yet.

"That is just showing that people are ready to get back to church," Haifley said.

Uncharted territory

While the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted virtually every aspect of life, there are few places where the shift is more apparent than houses of worship.

In-person services, Bible classes and Sunday school have been canceled or moved online. Weddings have been rescheduled or turned to backyard affairs. Funerals have been delayed. Countless rituals and rhythms have been interrupted, through Easter, Passover and other holidays.

About Central Illinois churches Central Illinois churches were contacted last week and surveyed on how services are handled amid COVID-19. 494 reported using some form of virtual service.

388 reported using video or livestreaming on their websites.

84 reported turning to Facebook to reach parishioners during COVID-19

60 said they were using some form of social distancing at their facilities

The challenges are especially pronounced in Illinois, which now has one of the strictest stay-at-home orders in America and where the ongoing limits have sparked politically-charged protests and debate in Springfield. For religious leaders, the distinction has brought a mix of frustration and anxiety at a time when congregants are hungry for hope about what’s ahead — and eager for life to regain its patterns and traditions.

"We missed seeing the people. There is something different about being there in person and being around other believers," Maranatha parishioner Brad Eveland said. "Sometimes you don't really appreciate what you have until it's gone."

Eveland, who attended a prayer service in person on Wednesday, said it's good to have the option to watch a service online or on television, but it's no substitute for attending a service to worship alongside other church-goers and being there for other as they struggle with the stress associated with the pandemic.

Lost jobs or wages, delayed medical procedures, canceled travel plans, isolation from friends and family — all would be easier to face with others nearby, laughing and hugging and lifting their voices in songs about salvation and gratitude.

Like Maranatha, other churches throughout the state began holding in-person services this month, in defiance of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order that limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Enforcement of that order is left to local law enforcement agencies, however, and many have declined to get involved, saying the governor’s order isn’t law. Others have argued the restrictions limited religious freedoms.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, however, has said fines will be imposed on several churches that violated the rules despite warnings.

Northwest Bible Baptist in Elgin had announced plans to reopen and scan temperatures and buy protective equipment, but that was cancelled after local authorities raised questions.

The church’s preparations were “more than what they’d had to do if they were at Home Depot or Lowe’s or Walmart,” said Jeremy Dys, a counsel at First Liberty Institute, the legal nonprofit representing the church. “Somehow people going to church are incapable, it’s insinuated, of safely gathering.”

In-person services at East Harrison Street Road Church of God in Charleston returned on Sunday, Pastor Curt Weaver said.

The decision to resume services isn’t in any type of political stance but instead a recognition that church members miss the fellowship, he said.

“We understand this is a whole different time but we have people who are ready,” Weaver said. “We just feel it’s time to come and worship.”

The church’s council established protocols that will be in place when people return, he said.

Those protocols included face masks being worn, seats being six feet apart and greeters opening and closing doors, Weaver said. Also, people with health issues are asked “not to take those risks” and stay home.

Weaver said church services should be considered the same as stores and other locations that have remained open, with protocols in place, during the coronavirus restrictions.

“We think we can do that at church also,” he said.

'Good the technology is here'

When Pritzker first issued the stay-at-home order, most churches complied without incident. Its language did not specifically reference places of worship, but said “all public and private gatherings of any number of people” were prohibited except for limited purposes outlined in the order.

The order took effect March 21, a Saturday, and many congregations pivoted to live streamed services the next day.

A survey of Central Illinois churches showed that many relied on existing technology they already used to communicate with members who could not attend for health or other reasons, while others quickly developed new ways to relay their message.

YouTube, Facebook Live and other streaming services proved valuable in church efforts to provide services to their members

East Harrison Street Road Church of God offered its services online before the virus restrictions and that will continue when the in-person services return, Weaver added.

“It’s an opportunity to minister those who can’t be here,” he said. “It’s good the technology is there.”

“I have always believed in the strength of community,” Jewish Federation of Springfield Executive Director Nancy Sage wrote in a letter to members. “My experience over the last weeks has strengthened that belief and enabled me to view it from a new perspective.”

But resistance began to surface after the governor announced April 23 that he would extend a modified version of the stay-at-home rules through May. The Beloved Church in the northwestern Illinois town of Lena sued in federal court, arguing that the governor had discriminated against religious practices. Pritzker amended the order April 30 to stipulate that the “free exercise of religion” was an essential activity, but still banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

Dozens attended services at the Lena church May 3, though a representative said social distancing rules were followed.

More heated opposition ramped up earlier this month after Pritzker rolled out a plan that split the state into four regions and created five “phases” with rules to gradually reopen. Gatherings of 50 or more people are banned until the final stage; this will not be reached until scientists develop a widely available vaccine or effective treatment, or widespread immunity prevents new cases from developing.

Regarding the resumption of services at Maranatha, Haifley said he also believes Pritzker's authority to issue continuous executive orders setting restrictions, such as prohibiting large gatherings, expired in early May. He said he believes that the governor is trying to enforce restrictions beyond his authority.

"He is completely over the line," said Haifley, who has been researching Biblical cases for civil disobedience. The pastor added that he does believe that public health restrictions in response to COVID 19 are still needed for vulnerable populations, such as at nursing homes.

Meanwhile, other states have reopened operations in various phases, creating a patchwork of policies as stay-at-home orders are relaxed.

Vice President Mike Pence in mid-May met with faith leaders in Iowa, saying ending religious services to address COVID-19 has “been a burden” for congregants. New York also will allow religious gatherings of up to 10 people as patient rates decline. In California, the first state to issue a mandatory stay-at-home order, about 1,200 pastors have signed a letter vowing to reopen May 31.

Pritzker urged faith leaders to remember that the order is temporary and aimed at keeping parishioners safe.

“We’re not stopping you from praying. We’re not stopping you from connecting with your parishioners,” he said in early May. “What we are trying to stop is the spread of this invisible killer.”

President Donald Trump weighed in on the remaining restrictions Friday, calling houses of worship "essential." He said governors need to let them operate starting this weekend and threatened to "override" ones who don't, although he didn't specify what authority he has.

Pritzker, who has been critical of the Trump administration's response to COVID-19, during a press conference later did not indicate he would be changing his plans.

“We’re going to continue to operate on the basis of science and data,” Pritzker said in Springfield. “I’m as anxious as anybody to make sure that our churches or mosques or synagogues open back to where they were before COVID-19 came along. We’re gradually moving in that direction, but there’s no doubt, the most important thing is we do not want parishioners to get ill.”

Moving forward

While some houses of worship have started to reopen, most are continuing to follow the rules. Across all faiths, online services have replaced in-person ones.

The Central Illinois Mosque & Islamic Center in Urbana, for example, is holding a “Virtual Eid Prayer” on Sunday to recognize the end of fasting for Ramadan.

Some have started to gather congregants in cars, including drive-through communion offerings. Still others have found ways to gather in groups of 10 or fewer.

Haifley said Maranatha’s Sunday morning services have been drawing an average of 80-90 parishioners in May, whereas these services typically drew more than 130 prior to the pandemic.

“Some folks have not come back yet because they are still waiting and they are nervous about the coronavirus, and that is fine,” Haifley said. Maranatha offers live stream services for those who want to watch from home.

Haifley said the sanctuary has the capacity to seat 185 parishioners and an adjacent spillover space has room for 100 more, but Maranatha cannnot fill to capacity at this time because it is asking family groups and individual parishioners to maintain a 6-foot distance between each other.

Illinois Catholic leaders last week announced plans to begin phasing in some public events, starting with small groups for baptisms, weddings, funerals and confession. The Archdiocese of Chicago and Rockford, Joliet, Peoria, and Springfield dioceses worked with the Pritzker administration to develop guidelines.

Church officials earlier this spring allowed Catholics dispensation from the obligation of attending Sunday mass and holy days.

The Newman Catholic Center in Charleston will follow the Springfield diocese’s directive and remain closed, director Roy Lanham said.

“We’re morally obligated to follow a just law,” Lanham said. “We need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Until that time comes, the Newman Center will continue with online services, he said.

On Wednesday, protesters gathered again in Springfield on the first day of the spring legislative session, with some holding "Church is Essential" signs.

Cheryl Armstrong held a sign imploring the governor to open the state's churches, like Vineyard Church of Central, where she attends services in Sullivan.

Armstrong believed churches could open safely now "but they're not going to do that because they're abiding by false rules and laws for the protection of their people."

"I believe God is all powerful and the one who can heal everything," she added. "God is the one who gave scientists the ideas of science. He's the God of healing, miraculous healings."

Pritzker said last week that all regions of the state are on track to enter Phase 3 on May 29. The loosened restrictions allow for restaurants to have outdoor dining, salons and barber shops to resume operation and all state parks to reopen.

The next phase after that would allow gatherings up to 50 people. Progress between phases is determined by several factors, including infection rates, hospitalizations and demand for beds in intensive care units.

But it remains unclear when larger congregations will be able to pack the pews. No one knows when a vaccine or effective treatment might become widely available, or when a sustained lack of cases could occur.

Lanham said the Newman Center staff “want to be able to move in the direction” of resuming communion services. Those are “central to our faith” and it’s “really difficult” when they’re not possible, he said.

The plan is to restart communion services on May 31 but how that will take place hasn’t been decided yet, he explained. The church’s chapel will open for individual prayer on June 1 but public services aren’t planned for then, he said.

Margie Gibbens, who attends the Newman Center, also mentioned communion as “very important” and something that’s difficult to do without.

She also said she misses the “spirituality of meeting together.” Not seeing the people she’s used to seeing makes her realize “how special this time together is,” Gibbens said.

The Associated Press and The State Journal-Register contributed to this report.

PHOTOS: Social distancing and face masks in the Illinois Capitol

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0