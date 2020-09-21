Watch now: State passes 5 million COVID-19 tests; Pritzker defends stance against some fall sports

Illinois Department of Public Health labs have conducted more than 615,000 COVID-19 tests, which is approximately 12 percent of all tests done in the state since the pandemic began, according to the governor’s office.

“The only way right now to control this pandemic is to reduce exposure through masking and social distancing, and we're marrying that with a strong statewide testing program,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the news conference.

While testing is one of the main reasons the state’s positivity rate remains low, the governor said it does not mean certain precautions can be lifted.

He once again stood by a decision not to allow for fall contact sports such as football despite other states’ decisions to let sports proceed. He said football participants could take part in drills and warmups, but contact could facilitate the virus’ spread.