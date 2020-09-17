Watch now: State unemployment rate at 11%; small decrease from month prior

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The unemployment rate in Illinois fell to 11% for the month of August, a decrease of a half of a %age point from the previous month as the state added 66,000 nonfarm jobs, according to preliminary figures released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security Thursday.

That was 2.6 %age points higher than the national rate for the month, which was 8.4%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The national rate reflected a decrease of 1.8% from the week prior.

The state’s unemployment rate, while decreasing, was still historically high, standing 7.2% above where it was a year ago.

There were 695,000 unemployed workers in the state for the month, a decrease of 2.9% from the previous month but an increase of 182.6% from the year prior as COVID-19 and associated economic restrictions continue to affect employment rates. Nonfarm payroll employment is down by 428,700 jobs from a year ago.

From April to August this year, the labor force has rebounded 3.6%, or nearly 224,000 individuals. That’s after a 4.6% decline from January to April, which affected 294,000 individuals, according to IDES.