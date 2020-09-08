Watch now: Statewide coronavirus relief fund winding down despite ‘tremendous need’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A private fundraising effort started in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic to give a boost to nonprofit organizations helping those grappling with the physical and financial consequences of COVID-19 is winding down its work, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

While acknowledging that there remains “tremendous need” throughout the state, Pritzker said the intent of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund when it was set up in March was to provide quick assistance as the federal and state governments were still formulating their responses.

The fund, under the leadership of former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, the governor’s older sister, has made its final round of grants -- $7.5 million to seven organizations across the state, with a particular focus on groups aiding the Black and Latino communities. In all, the fund distributed more than $31 million to more than 1,650 organizations in Illinois.

“At the beginning of this unprecedented crisis, when speed was the most important and it was critical for us to get to the most vulnerable in our society and when uncertainty was the highest, our fund’s resources filled that dire early funding gap,” Penny Pritzker said at a news conference announcing the final round of grants.