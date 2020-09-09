Watch now: Statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate hits lowest point since July 26

Shelby County on Wednesday reported six more residents having tested positive, bringing its total to 279. The county's positivity rate is 9.7%.

In an unrelated appearance at Illinois State University, Pritzker also took questions on the spread of the virus at colleges and universities, ongoing contact tracing efforts and the potential distribution of a vaccine once it becomes available.

Pritzker said when it comes to a vaccine, the state will have to be ensured of its safety before it will distribute it, and he was skeptical that such a vaccine would be ready by November.

He also said the state is “well along the way” to putting a distribution plan together for a vaccine.

“We want to make sure that the people who are most vulnerable are reached first, people who are most at risk,” Pritzker said. “Because of the jobs that they have, our frontline workers, our nurses, our doctors, etc., we want to make sure that they are covered, and so on…There'll be a list by priority and of course by availability of that vaccine.”

He said Bradley University, which instituted a two-week quarantine for all students from Sept. 8 through Sept. 23, “made a wise choice for their campus,” but such a decision might not work for every university.