Watch now: Suspect in Rockford bowling alley shooting served in Afghanistan

The Army has said Webb is a special forces assistant operations and intelligence sergeant assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. O'Shea did not explain why he was in Illinois.

The three who died were all men, aged 73, 65 and 69, but did not provide names, he said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and airlifted to a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, in stable condition, and a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder was treated at a hospital and released. A 62-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition, the chief said.

Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), said in a statement Sunday night that Webb’s alleged actions were “shocking” and “completely out of character” with Webb’s 12 years of honorable service.

Rockford is a city of about 170,000 residents about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

The bowling alley was closed when the shooting happened, in accordance with restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, O’Shea said. But a bar upstairs was open. The chief said the upstairs venue has double doors that open to the outside, ensuring the bar is in compliance with Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation guidance.