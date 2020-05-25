Watch now: The mystery of Wisconsin balloons found in Harristown

For nearly 20 miles, Grace’s sister and a friend followed the balloons. “They chased the balloons in their car,” Bernhardt said. “The balloons got stuck in a tree. We thought they would just stay there. Maybe, eventually the gift card might fall.”

To hear from Jensen was a surprise. “We never in million years expected to hear from somebody that found it, much less somebody who wanted to give it back,” Bernhardt said.

The gift card traveled with the balloons, which is surprising as well, according to Bernhardt. “It was raining,” she said. “The paper got wet, I’m sure.”

Like many people Jensen spoke to throughout the investigation, the store owner told her to spend the gift card. “But Kathleen was pretty adamant she wants to return the gift card to the right person,” Miley said.

Once the Wisconsin restaurant opens up to the public, Miley plans to invite all people from the story for a special presentation. He plans to make the day special with extra gifts and maybe even a visit from the Chick-fil-A mascot, the “Eat mor chikin” cow.