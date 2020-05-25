Watch now: The mystery of Wisconsin balloons found in Harristown

HARRISTOWN — Kathleen Jensen celebrated her birthday on April 29 by taking a walk on her Harristown property.
The next part of the journey turned out to be the real gift.
Jensen walked the treacherous trail with extra caution. “The night before that, we had a terrible storm,” the retired teacher said.
With her umbrella in hand, she walked into a small woodsy area several yards from her house. Something red on the ground caught her attention. “I walk that everyday,” Jensen said about her property. “I don’t have trash.”
Printed on the shiny red mylar balloon were the words “Happy Birthday.” “And wow, it was my birthday,” she said.
Jensen took a few more steps and found another balloon, deflated and slightly muddy. She walked the area days later, finding more balloons as she went. Separated from the balloons and lying in the middle of the lane was a gift card with a receipt from a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Although she was happy finding the balloons, Jensen’s real excitement came from the possibility of finding the rightful owner.
“This is somebody else’s birthday present,” Jensen said. “I’ve got to try to find this. To me, that is more exciting than using somebody’s else’s birthday gift.”
So she contacted the nearest restaurant in Springfield. Jensen had all of the important numbers to hopefully identify the card’s rightful owner.
But it wasn’t purchased in Springfield, Bloomington, Champaign or any other Illinois Chick-fil-A.
After a couple more calls, Jensen learned the card was purchased in Wisconsin.
She reasoned the balloons and gift card traveled nearly 250 miles to her Macon County property.
Jason Miley, owner of the Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, Chick-fil-A, was excited about Jensen’s story. “She’s a good storyteller,” he said.
After investigating the gift card through video surveillance, transaction numbers and social media, Miley was able to find Veronica Bernhardt, the woman who purchased the gift card. “We told her we had a strange story about her gift card,” he said. “Then she told me her crazy story.”
A few days before Jensen’s birthday, the gift card was purchased by Bernhardt, of Pleasant Prairie, Wisc. for her daughter Genna, 14, as a present for her friend. Grace Bevec was supposed to receive 15 balloons with the Chick-fil-A gift card. The gift was attached to a rock painted by Genna. But before Grace was able to grab the bouquet, the balloons were caught up in the high winds.
“I just have a picture with Grace and Genna and the rock,” Bernhardt said. “No balloons.”
For nearly 20 miles, Grace’s sister and a friend followed the balloons. “They chased the balloons in their car,” Bernhardt said. “The balloons got stuck in a tree. We thought they would just stay there. Maybe, eventually the gift card might fall.”
To hear from Jensen was a surprise. “We never in million years expected to hear from somebody that found it, much less somebody who wanted to give it back,” Bernhardt said.
The gift card traveled with the balloons, which is surprising as well, according to Bernhardt. “It was raining,” she said. “The paper got wet, I’m sure.”
Like many people Jensen spoke to throughout the investigation, the store owner told her to spend the gift card. “But Kathleen was pretty adamant she wants to return the gift card to the right person,” Miley said.
Once the Wisconsin restaurant opens up to the public, Miley plans to invite all people from the story for a special presentation. He plans to make the day special with extra gifts and maybe even a visit from the Chick-fil-A mascot, the “Eat mor chikin” cow.
No date has been set for the meeting. The store’s opening and Jensen’s availability will determine the day. The worn out gift card will be given to Grace, the original birthday girl, when they meet for the first time. She and Jensen will also receive new cards from the restaurant.
Jensen is protective of the gift card she has right now. “If I put it in the mail, it might get lost,” she said. “So I’m going to hand deliver it.”
Genna and her mother plan to purchase another gift for Grace once her family plans an in-house party. “We’ll probably get her another bouquet and gift card,” Bernhardt said.
For Jensen, she already received her gift.
“The quest in finding that person was way more exciting than cashing it in,” she said. “Now I’ve made some good friends. There’s a birthday bond.”
