Watch now: Thursday’s the deadline for sending in your mail-in ballot application. If you miss it, here are some options.

THE DEADLINE

Ballots returned by mail and postmarked by Election Day should be counted as long as they’re received by Nov. 17.

Still, given that election officials encouraged voters to submit vote-by-mail applications by Oct. 15 to make sure they could be mailed out in time, your best bet may be to make other plans for casting your ballot.

If you’ve requested a mail-in ballot but not received it, you can still vote in person at an early voting site through Monday or at your local polling place or a designated central voting site on Election Day. You will be asked to sign an affidavit attesting that you have not received a mail-in ballot. If you receive the ballot by mail after voting in person, you must discard it. Sending it in could subject you to a Class 3 felony charge.

Misplaced your ballot after receiving it in the mail? You can sign an affidavit at an early voting site or Election Day polling place and will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted once it’s confirmed that your ballot was not returned by mail.

DOUBLE CHECK