Watch now: Time to ‘take action,’ Pritzker says as Metro East region rolls back

Eastern noted that the city of East St. Louis recently enacted a mandate that all individuals within the city limits wear a face covering whenever they are outside of a private residence.

“East St. Louis, I ask you to stay patient and to take proper safety measures so we all can start focusing back on rebuilding a new normal,” he said.

As of Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, that region had experienced nine consecutive days of rising positivity rates, including four consecutive days of rates above 8%. The rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 8.9%.

“If you haven’t been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start,” Pritzker said. “Wear a mask to maximize the chance that children can have in-person learning this fall. Maintain six feet of physical distance to keep the small business owners’ dining rooms open and retail stores in business. Each of us has a role to play in the future of this region’s health and economy.”