Watch now: Tracing the origins of Southern Illinois' most prolific meme: The Christmas Possum

CARBONDALE — There are many symbols that inspire winter holiday cheer — a menorah, silver bells, evergreen trees — but Southern Illinois has a sign of the season all its own. It has the Christmas Possum.
"I killed some food for our main course — the possum eating our dead horse. Shut your mouth and eat your Christmas possum," Hugh DeNeal sings in the opening verse of his regional Christmas hymn, "Christmas Possum."
DeNeal said the genesis of the song is rooted in reality — the story of the Christmas Possum came from his family's Springhouse Magazine in the 1980s, in which someone penned a story about their Depression-era Christmas meal.
"It's become a kind of holiday classic to a certain degree," DeNeal said. "It's a dark tale, but one that has brought a lot of joy to people." He said this can sometimes be the goal of songwriting — teasing the humor out of the horrible.
His song brought enough joy to Adam Stenhaug that it inspired one of Southern Illinois' most prolific internet memes. Memes are ubiquitous online — they are often humorous or poignant combinations of images and text that are spread online. The Christmas Possum meme started in 2011 as a Christmas card for Stenhaug's mom. She was living in New York, and he wanted to give her the flavor of home. Stenhaug said he was raised on DeNeal's music, so he knew exactly what to do. And the now-famous Christmas Possum meme was born.
"I was trying to get the epitome of Southern Illinois," Stenhaug said of the design.
He created what, for some, has become a favorite sign of the season — the image of a possum, Photoshopped with a cigarette dangling from its jaws, Santa hat tilted on his crown and a Pabst beer in-paw, grinning for the camera in front of his snowy junkyard paradise. Atop the image is the phrase "Happy Holidays! From Southern Illinois."
"She loved it," he said of his mom getting her custom Christmas Card nine years ago — in fact, he said, it hasn't left her fridge since.
"That's a Southern Illinois possum in his native environment," DeNeal said of the image. "(He's) wishing the rest of the world was having as much fun as he is."
DeNeal said it was heartening to see his art transform and grow beyond the bounds of song. While the image is certainly humorous, particularly when contrasted against the song it's based on, DeNeal said there's nothing mocking or snide about the meme.
"The possum is genuine — he's not being ironic or sarcastic I think," DeNeal said before later adding, "it's not going for cheap shots of any sort."
As for why his creation has gotten such traction — in recent years it is widely shared in Southern Illinois social media circles in the weeks leading up to Christmas — Stenhaug couldn't put his finger on it.
"I don't know, it reminds people of home or of good times (going to SIU)," he postulated.
Equally hard to pinpoint was why the meme worked. Reflecting on the original story that inspired the song that inspired the meme, Stenhaug and DeNeal said it all speaks to the resilient character of Southern Illinois' residents.
"That's what Southern Illinoisans are, we're scrappy," Stenhaug said.