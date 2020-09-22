Watch now: What Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death could mean for more than 800,000 Illinois residents with Obamacare

The case going before the Supreme Court in November looks at the questions of whether the requirement that everyone buy insurance or pay a penalty is now unconstitutional, and, if it is unconstitutional, whether the rest of the law is invalid.. In 2017, Congress erased that penalty, and a group of states and two individuals argue the entire law is invalid without it.

The Trump administration has declined to defend the law after spending years trying to get rid of it. Instead, the U.S. House of Representatives and a different group of 20 states and the District of Columbia, including Illinois, are defending the Affordable Care Act before the Supreme Court. They argue that the law should stand, even without the penalty in place.

Before the matter arrived at the Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said the mandate to buy insurance is unconstitutional and sent the case back to a district court to decide which parts of the Affordable Care Act can’t stand without the penalty in place.