WATCH: Pritzker, on 'Meet the Press,' says White House official 'yelled at me' about O'Hare tweet

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Aviation addressed the wait times for international travelers returning to O’Hare International Airport during a news conference Sunday, held hours after Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared on “Meet the Press," where he discussed the same topic.
“Today’s going to be another tough day,” Lightfoot said during a news conference from O’Hare’s Terminal 5, the international terminal of the busiest airport in the world. Lightfoot blasted the federal government for what she said was a lack of preparedness.
The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020
These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction
“That fail is directly the cause of last night’s unacceptable conditions at O’Hare international airport” and other locations, Lightfoot said. Saying some 3,000 people were stuck in crowds Saturday, pictures of which circulated on social media, clearly violating CDC-recommended “social distancing” procedures.
Travelers and Chicagoans had their safety “seriously compromised’ and people were forced into conditions that are “completely unacceptable,” Lightfoot said.
Directing her comments to Vice President Pence, who is leading a federal task force on the coronavirus, Lightfoot said officials need to coordinate with governors and mayors to ensure safety. When they don’t listen to local officials, Lightfoot warned, “You risk causing serious illness and death."
She also said the federal government must increase its staffing for customs and border patrol. Rather than sending ICE agents into the streets, she said, the federal government should be sending more screeners into the airports.
Lightfoot also said she’s asked the FAA to keep people on the planes until they’re able to process people through the screening.
Beginning Saturday, processing through United States Customs was taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services facility due to “enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers coming from Europe,” the airport said via Twitter. Angry international travelers also took to social media to express dismay at the handling of events, which caused thousands of people to stand in close proximity with potential carriers of COVID-19. As of Sunday morning, “O’Hare Airport” was trending on Twitter as a result. And Prtizker appeared on “Meet the Press” to address the issue, as well.
"So last night as people were flooding into O’Hare Airport, they were stuck in a small area, hundreds and hundreds of people, and that’s exactly what you don’t want in this pandemic,” Pritzker said on the NBC News program. “So we have that problem. And then today, it’s going to be even worse. There are a larger number of flights with more people coming and they seem completely unprepared.”
The statement from the airport added that it has encouraged its “federal partners” to increase staffing to meet demand. But Pritzker and Lightfoot already have posted harsh criticisms of the way those partners handled preparations in the fallout of a travel ban announced by President Donald Trump.
Photos posted Saturday night that the airport’s official Twitter account has responded to shows dozens of people standing shoulder-to-shoulder crowds.
Trump defends over airport crowding amid virus fears; Pritzker on 'Meet the Press' talks about conditions
Large crowds were also reported at the Dallas-Forth Worth airport, according to NBC in Dallas. O’Hare and Dallas-Forth Worth airports are two of the 13 that travelers returning from European countries are being funneled through for additional screenings, according to a Department of Homeland security document.
Pritzker used strong language on both social media and on “Meet the Press.” He wrote" “The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW.” He also Tweeted at Trump, suggesting Twitter was “the only communication medium you pay attention to.”
Pritzker said on “Meet the Press” that he received a call at 11 p.m. Saturday, responding to his criticisms on Twitter, “from a White House staffer who yelled at me about the tweet. That is what I got.”
He also said the federal government should have increased the Customs and Border Patrol staff numbers and the CDC personnel in the airport “doing checks,” continuing his criticism of the federal government handling of the spreading pandemic.
