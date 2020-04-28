WATCH: Pritzker says stay-at-home order stands despite ruling

This is a developing story. Scroll down for video of Gov. Pritzker's press conference on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD — As the state saw its largest single-day death total yet from COVID-19 on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his stay-at-home order stands despite a judge’s Monday ruling granting a limited temporary restraining order against it.
“Let me remind everyone again — the stay-at-home order in Illinois is still very much in effect,” Pritzker said. “All of us must maintain social distancing, wear masks in public, and keep non-essential businesses closed until we can lower our still increasing hospitalizations and lower ICU bed use the danger has not passed yet, no matter whether you live in little Egypt or in Freeport, or in Quincy, or in Chicago.”
Another 144 have died from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,125 in the state. There are 48,102 positive cases, up 2,219 from Monday, as the state reported another 14,561 tests completed in the last 24 hours.
Pritzker started his briefing addressing Rep. Darren Bailey’s (R-Xenia) lawsuit. A Clay County judge ruled Monday that Pritzker’s executive orders filed after March 20 cannot apply to Bailey.
While an appeal awaits and it is possible that the ruling sets a precedent affecting more people than Bailey, Pritzker said it does not immediately affect his order.
“This ruling only applies to one person, because it was only ever about one person,” Pritzker said. “…While the court's order is limited, the risk it poses is significant by agreeing with the plaintiff in this initial ruling the court set a dangerous precedent.”
Pritzker said “slowing the spread of this virus is critical to saving lives by ensuring our healthcare system has the resources to treat patients who get sick,” and he pointed out that Bailey’s 109th state House district “happens to have among the lowest hospital bed availability and ventilators in the state, making it uniquely ill equipped to respond to a surge in cases.”
Pritzker, represented by the state attorney general’s office, challenged the judge’s ruling Monday night.
CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is discussing the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 2,219 new cases of coronavirus disease, including the following 144 additional deaths:
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 20s, 2 males 30s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 17 males 60s, 11 females 70s, 17 males 70s, 17 females 80s, 15 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 50s
- McHenry County: 2 females 70s
- Ogle County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female teens, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 80s
