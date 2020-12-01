Watchdog group report sheds new light on Madigan, utility interaction

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ComEd built an “unparalleled political influence operation” to pass smart grid legislation and repeatedly used it to “gain further windfalls” through legislative victories for ComEd and its parent company, Exelon, the watchdog report said.

In 2016, for example, ComEd, Exelon and a coalition of environmental and consumer advocates joined with nuclear plant workers to push through subsidies footed by consumers that helped keep open two Exelon plants.

Last year alone, the lobbying team for ComEd and parent company Exelon included nine former Democratic lawmakers, including two recent members of Madigan’s leadership team and the daughter of a former Cook County Democratic chairman. Also on the list was a former Madigan political director and two of the speaker’s former legal counsels. Several of those lobbyists have now parted ways with ComEd.

The report also took issue with ComEd’s contention that customers were not harmed by the smart grid law.