Waukegan mayor: Video of fatal police shooting of Marcellis Stinnette will be released after family views it

The incident began at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday when a Waukegan patrol officer was investigating a vehicle near Liberty and Oak streets, police said. According to a news release, the vehicle fled and another officer saw the vehicle and began to approach it near Martin Luther King Jr. and South avenues, according to the release. That is when the officer fired his semi-automatic weapon, police said.

No weapon was found in the vehicle, according to police. Police have not said what prompted the initial investigation into the vehicle by the first officer.

Officials have not released the name of the officers involved. The officer who fired the fatal shot is described as Hispanic, and the first officer was described as white in a police news release. Both are men with about five years of experience in the Waukegan police department, officials said.

In his remarks, Cunningham pointed to his own roots in the southside neighborhood where the shooting happened, and he responded to someone in the audience who criticized him for not appearing at two marches held this week.

"I'm not trying to run away, but I've got to tell you, I've got to do it in a way that will benefit the entire Waukegan community," Cunningham said.