Waukegan mayor: Video of fatal police shooting of Marcellis Stinnette will be released after family views it

Waukegan's mayor, standing very near the spot where five days earlier Marcellis Stinnette was shot to death by a city police officer, said Sunday that he intends for the city to release police video from the shooting sometime over the next few days.
At a prayer vigil held in front of the brick building where Stinnette, 19, was shot to death and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, was wounded, Mayor Sam Cunningham told a crowd that a public release of the video will happen after the families of the couple are first able to view them.
After the prayer vigil, Cunningham said he intends that the videos are released ahead of a Freedom of Information Act request that carries a Thursday deadline.
"We want to beat the FOIA request," he said.
The mayor was one of several speakers to address a crowd gathered at the corner of Helmholz and Martin Luther King Jr. avenues for the vigil, the third peaceful public event since the late Tuesday night shooting. In addition to the mayor, police Chief Wayne Walles briefly spoke. The chief's brief remarks focused on his belief in the value of prayer in what he called "a terrible incident," and he offered condolences to the families.
The chief fired the police officer Friday, for what the city has called multiple policy violations. The officer, a Hispanic man who had been with the department five years, has not been identified. Cunningham said the officer's firing had come "with my approval and at my direction."
Satrese Stallworth, a cousin of Stinnette's mother, said she had been to Florida to see his parents, who are expected to come to town in the coming days.
She said the city's quick decision to fire the officer "speaks volumes" and she thanked them for their outreach to the family.
"The fight has just begun and there's a lot more work." Said Stallworth, who asked the crowd to not engage in violent protest, and to remain patient while the investigation proceeds.
"Don't burn down, don't destroy, because guess what? They're being held accountable and they're already making progress in our favor," Stallworth said.
State's Attorney Michael Nerheim on Friday requested the FBI to join the Illinois State Police investigation into the shooting. Nerheim attended the vigil and said he did not have any update on when the investigation may be completed, other than his initial assessment of several weeks.
Williams was behind the wheel of a car, with Stinnette, 19, in the passenger seat when a Waukegan police officer fired at them. The officer said the car began backing up toward him, and he fired in fear of his safety, according to a police department news release. Williams, though, said she and Stinnette, who are the parents of an infant boy, did not do anything that would have caused the officer to shoot. Williams was struck in the abdomen and arm, but is expected to recover.
The incident began at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday when a Waukegan patrol officer was investigating a vehicle near Liberty and Oak streets, police said. According to a news release, the vehicle fled and another officer saw the vehicle and began to approach it near Martin Luther King Jr. and South avenues, according to the release. That is when the officer fired his semi-automatic weapon, police said.
No weapon was found in the vehicle, according to police. Police have not said what prompted the initial investigation into the vehicle by the first officer.
Officials have not released the name of the officers involved. The officer who fired the fatal shot is described as Hispanic, and the first officer was described as white in a police news release. Both are men with about five years of experience in the Waukegan police department, officials said.
In his remarks, Cunningham pointed to his own roots in the southside neighborhood where the shooting happened, and he responded to someone in the audience who criticized him for not appearing at two marches held this week.
"I'm not trying to run away, but I've got to tell you, I've got to do it in a way that will benefit the entire Waukegan community," Cunningham said.
He also said that Waukegan's reaction would be different from other cities around the nation that have been convulsed by the deaths of Black residents by police officers.
"Let's keep them focused in all that we do, the steps that we take, and the facts will speak for themselves," Cunningham said. "Then whatever it may be, we will deal with it together."
