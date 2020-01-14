‘We finally put a name and a face to this monster.’ Illinois officials ID killer of 16-year-old girl in 1976. Man, now dead, believed to be linked to other cases.

WHEATON, Ill. — An unsolved string of killings of young suburban Chicago women in the 1970s frustrated police for decades. Now authorities in DuPage County, Ill., believe that by cracking one of those cold cases, they may have uncovered the trail of a serial killer.

By digging up the remains of the suspect, and matching his DNA to the crime, investigators were able to identify Bruce Lindahl as the killer of 16-year-old Pamela Maurer in Lisle in 1976.

Though Lindahl died a violent death himself long ago, police believe they may have uncovered a series of his victims, and may finally be able to render some measure of justice to his victims and their families.

“We finally put a name and a face to this monster. And that’s pretty much what he was,” Lisle police Detective Chris Loudon said of Lindahl, who was from Aurora.

Maurer, of Woodridge, a junior at Downers Grove South High School, was found dead along the side of College Road near Maple Avenue on Jan. 13, 1976. She had been visiting a friend the night before when she left to buy a Coke at a nearby McDonald’s and never returned. Authorities said she was sexually assaulted and strangled.