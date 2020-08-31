'We will unite to fight': Evanston residents, leaders grieve, pray and demand change following the shooting of Jacob Blake

"It's time to do better," he said. "It's time to get rid of the cops that don't want to play ball our way."

He defended his own department, saying the officers come to do a good job. But he said he's working with them to do a better job, formally addressing the policing practices and use of force within their unit.

"All right, we'll hold you to it," someone in the crowd piped up.

Hagerty addressed the white allies in attendance, asking if they could imagine how they would feel in the shoes of Blake's parents or of parents in similar scenarios.

"How angry would we be if that happened to one of our sons and one of our family members?" he said. "How resentful would we be that we need to have 'the talk' ... with our children about the police?"

He and others urged people to vote in November for progressive people and policies.

Nabors, in closing, told the crowd that love is more powerful than hate and that the community must work together to "end the madness" and ensure racism has no home in Evanston or in the world.

"Our presence here together is a public testimony that we rise to meet this challenge," he said. "We will unite to fight for the common enemy of racism."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0