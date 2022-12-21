 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather-related closures for the Decatur area ❄️

Here is a developing list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at DECNews@lee.net.  

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

  • All Lake Land College locations will be closed Thursday.

  • The city of Decatur has announced that Waste Management will be starting regular garbage pickup one hour earlier than normal on Thursday.

  • Springfield Clinic Decatur and Springfield Clinic Decatur MOHA will closed at noon Thursday.

