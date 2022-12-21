Weather-related closures for the Decatur area ❄️

Here is a developing list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at DECNews@lee.net.
- All Lake Land College locations will be closed Thursday.
The city of Decatur has announced that Waste Management will be starting regular garbage pickup one hour earlier than normal on Thursday.
Springfield Clinic Decatur and Springfield Clinic Decatur MOHA will closed at noon Thursday.
