Weather-related closures for the Decatur area ❄️

Here is a developing list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at DECNews@lee.net.
SCHOOLS
- Argenta-Oreana schools will be closed both Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 and 3.
- Cerro Gordo schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 and 3.
- Decatur Christian School is closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
- Decatur Public Schools will have an e-learning day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
- Hillside Bethel Christian School and Preschool is closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Wednesday church services are also canceled.
- Lake Land College has announced that all of its locations will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2.
- The Lutheran School Association is closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
- Maroa-Forsyth schools have called e-learning days for Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 and 3.
- Millikin University's campus is closed Wednesday, Feb. 2.
- Mount Zion schools will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
- Richland Community College's Decatur, Clinton and Decatur Public Library campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center will operate as usual.
- St. Teresa High School and the Catholic elementary schools are closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
GOVERNMENT AND RECREATION
- The Decatur Public Library will close on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
- The Hieronymus Mueller Museum will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
- All Macon County office buildings will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Oreana: Garbage pickup is cancelled for Wednesday and residents are asked to not put their cans at the curb. Rescheduled pickup will be announced.
ROADS
- The city of Decatur has issued a winter no-parking declaration, set to take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The declaration means restrictions will be enforced on streets with posted red and white signs that read “Winter No-Parking, when Snow or Ice is on Street, Tow Away Zone.”
OTHER
Crossing Healthcare’s main clinic, outpatient substance use treatment services, and COVID testing facility will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3. Crossing Recovery Center will remain open for patients who present with acute recovery needs.
Decatur Area Arts Council will be closed on Wednesday Feb. 2, due to the weather (and possibly Thurs., Feb. 3 depending on conditions). Contact Jerry Johnson at 217-412-4735.
Macon County Health Department will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics scheduled for Wednesday, Feb 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3, have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Memorial Heart Care Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation at Decatur Memorial Hospital has been canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3. For more information, call 217-876-2480.
- St. Paul's Lutheran Church offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday evening activities are canceled.
- AMELCA food pantry will be closed Wednesday.