Weather-related closures for the Decatur area ❄️

Crossing Healthcare’s main clinic, outpatient substance use treatment services, and COVID testing facility will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3. Crossing Recovery Center will remain open for patients who present with acute recovery needs.

Decatur Area Arts Council will be closed on Wednesday Feb. 2, due to the weather (and possibly Thurs., Feb. 3 depending on conditions). Contact Jerry Johnson at 217-412-4735.

Macon County Health Department will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 3. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics scheduled for Wednesday, Feb 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3, have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Memorial Heart Care Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation at Decatur Memorial Hospital has been canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3. For more information, call 217-876-2480.

St. Paul's Lutheran Church offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Wednesday evening activities are canceled.

AMELCA food pantry will be closed Wednesday.