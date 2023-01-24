 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Weather-related closures for the Decatur area ❄️

  • 0

Here is a developing a list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at DECNews@lee.net.  

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

  • Decatur Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday. All exracurricular activities and sports are canceled. 
  • Central A&M Schools will have a remote learning day on Wednesday. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

George Santos claims he survived 'assassination attempt'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News