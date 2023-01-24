Weather-related closures for the Decatur area ❄️

Here is a developing a list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at DECNews@lee.net.
- Decatur Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday. All exracurricular activities and sports are canceled.
- Central A&M Schools will have a remote learning day on Wednesday.
Brrr! All-time snowfall records
February 23, 1914
Big snow, big news
January 13, 1927
October 23, 1929
A rare second photograph
Traces of snow in May
