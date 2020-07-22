Weather Service confirms tornado just north of Auburn; another sighted in northern Montgomery County

A door was sheared off a machine shed, which is a quonset hut, Dufour said. There was very minor damage to the residence and a two-garage, she said.

There was also visible crop damage in a neighboring field across Curran Road.

"There was no one hurt and that's the blessing," Dufour said.

Neighbors from around the Dufour Farm were cleaning up debris with backhoes.

"Farmers always help," she said. "That's what you get when you live in a small town."

Clarke said the Pawnee subdivisions of University Heights and Claireshire were among the hardest hit.

Residents were taking branches and other foliage to a dump site run by the city.

High winds brought down two soft maple trees in the front yard of the duplex Karen LaMotte rents on Doc Norris Drive in Pawnee.

"I heard a roar," said LaMotte, who was sitting in her living room when the storm hit. "Then I heard a thud and saw my tree down and looked over and saw the other one down."

"I guess I won't have to rake leaves this fall," LaMotte added wryly.

