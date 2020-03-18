Scroll down for an update on coronavirus developments in the region.
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois
Since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency eight days ago, all public and private schools have closed, restaurants and bars have shuttered to sit-down customers, gatherings of more than 50 people have been canceled and the state employee workforce was cut to only its essential numbers.
On Tuesday, Chicago experienced its first St. Patrick’s Day without bars since Prohibition nearly a century ago, but at least one liquor store…
Forty-three members of the Illinois Air National Guard's 182nd Airlift Wing have been activated to help with the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.