Weedkiller complaints skyrocket among Illinois farmers

MASCOUTAH — More farmers have filed official complaints with the state of Illinois about the weedkiller dicamba this year than ever before.

As the herbicide has risen to prominence across a sprawling footprint of U.S. farmland, so have complaints about its use, most claiming the pesticide, applied to nearby fields, had damaged unintended targets.

New data from the Illinois Department of Agriculture now track some of those troubles, showing at least a five-fold increase in complaints — from less than 130 total pesticide misuse reports in 2016 to more than 700 for dicamba alone as of late September this year, making Illinois a national focal point of dicamba grievances.

Farmers say the weedkiller is pitting neighbor against neighbor.

“It took good people and turned them against each other,” said Darryl Stein, who farms near Mascoutah with his two sons. “You can’t be so selfish to put yourself ahead of everybody else and your neighbor.

“You shouldn’t have somebody else’s problem on your ground,” continued Stein.

Seven of the family’s soybean fields “got nailed” again this year by pesticide drift, said Stein’s son John, stunting plant growth in one patch by six inches.