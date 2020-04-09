Well-wishers welcome home 99-year-old Central Illinois resident who beat COVID-19

"My mom is full of faith and grace and wisdom," Sam Draper said, "and is just a wonderful person with the attitude that we all should have."

"When she wasn't feeling well, she told me ... 'If it is my time to go, the Lord will take me, and if it's not, he will make me better,'" her son said.

"I prayed and tried to educate myself on it and turned to social media to get everyone I know to try and pray and have positive thoughts for her. And I'm pretty sure it worked."

As she left the hospital Wednesday, she said, staff gave her a nice sendoff.

"Everywhere there was people, and doctors and nurses," she said. "I was having trouble breathing 'cause I had to have a mask on. Then finally, I got rid of that mask."

She is a member of Pasfield Southern Baptist Church, near her home, and she takes comfort in her religion.

"I tell everybody: read the 91st Psalm when you get down," she said. "He's always there. But the one thing you have to remember before you can talk to God, you have to ask him to forgive you."

Sam Draper said his mother is not under quarantine, but the family is asking that no one visit her for a couple weeks, "just so she can get better."