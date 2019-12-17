What happens to the weed black market when recreational marijuana goes legal Jan. 1? ‘I see it opening the door to more clients,’ one dealer says.

“Within an hour they’ll come over and they show you what strains they have and let you smell,” she said.

However, the woman said she goes to a friend’s house because she’s not comfortable with the people she buys from knowing where she lives.

Stores selling recreational marijuana will be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., though operating hours vary by dispensary.

Whether stores truly are convenient will depend on how many are allowed to open and where they can locate, said Carl Davis, research director at the Washington, D.C.-based Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

“The more difficult you make it to open legal businesses, the larger the black market is going to remain and the lower your tax revenues,” Davis said. “A lot of people don’t want to see marijuana shops on every street corner … so you have to get the balancing act.”

Other states have seen this firsthand.

Recreational sales started in Massachusetts in November 2018, and 77% of sales still occur on the illicit market, according to BDS data. There are about 30 stores open, meaning it’s sometimes more convenient for buyers to stick with their dealers.