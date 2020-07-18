What is herd immunity? And how do we get there on COVID-19?

But that doesn’t mean a vaccine won’t work, she said -- though it’s possible people will have to be vaccinated annually until the disease is extinguished.

“I think in the end this is likely to be something that we’ll find co-formulated with our flu vaccine, and you have to get it every year,” she added. “That seems like the best-case scenario to me. Hopefully, it will last long enough to make that possible.”

Murphy agreed that “booster” vaccines might be needed every year.

“With the herd immunity, even if you had to have a booster every year, you may extinguish the virus,” he said. “If you keep that R naught factor below 1, ultimately the whole thing may go away. So you may only have to have boosters; the whole thing could go away in a couple years.”

Adalja said more studies of the course of the disease and immunity are needed for the medical and public health community to know how long immunity lasts. It’s been done with other diseases, but not enough time has passed since the new coronavirus emerged in China late last year to figure it out for COVID-19.

What should people do now?