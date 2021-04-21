What might be ahead for birds, fish and trees facing Illinois’ changing climate

Trees

Certain trees are more likely to withstand the state’s changing climate than others, according to an evaluation of more than 100 species. Sweetgum, winged elm and post oak trees were ranked at the top of the list. Others, including Ohio buckeye, basswood and quaking aspen, could struggle in changing conditions. Surviving species may have to contend with invasives including Asiatic bittersweet and Amur honeysuckle, which may thrive in a changing climate. Some plant species, such as the invasive kudzu vine, may spread north. Even some insects, such as the emerald ash borer, which has already destroyed millions of trees, may find a changing climate amenable.