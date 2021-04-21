What might be ahead for birds, fish and trees facing Illinois’ changing climate

Climate change is reshaping life in Illinois, and with warmer winters, increasing precipitation and hotter, drier summers forecast ahead, the natural world will face its own adaptation challenges.
A climate assessment for the state released by the Nature Conservancy details Illinois’ changing climate and how the state’s ecosystems may fare.
Some native species may continue to thrive, while others decline. Warming water will affect aquatic species, and increasing precipitation and flooding may harm habitats, unsettling ecosystems.
“Driving through Illinois today, with vast fields of corn and soybeans that dominate a landscape dotted with scattered towns and cities, it may be difficult to imagine that the state was once a rich mosaic of forest, wetlands, extensive prairie and waters teeming with wildlife,” the assessment says.
Today in Illinois, hardly any original prairie remains and remaining wetland habitats are often degraded. Climate change can exacerbate those losses, the report says. So conserving and restoring natural ecosystems, which are more resilient to climate change and able to help aid in carbon sequestration, can be another tool in blunting the impact.
Ecosystems have weathered significant changes: Illinois’ vegetation changed from tundra after the last ice age to sprawling prairies. But the pace of change has picked up.
Here’s what might be ahead for insects, plants and wildlife faced with Illinois’ changing climate:
Trees
Certain trees are more likely to withstand the state’s changing climate than others, according to an evaluation of more than 100 species. Sweetgum, winged elm and post oak trees were ranked at the top of the list. Others, including Ohio buckeye, basswood and quaking aspen, could struggle in changing conditions. Surviving species may have to contend with invasives including Asiatic bittersweet and Amur honeysuckle, which may thrive in a changing climate. Some plant species, such as the invasive kudzu vine, may spread north. Even some insects, such as the emerald ash borer, which has already destroyed millions of trees, may find a changing climate amenable.
Birds
Populations of some birds native to the Great Lakes are declining, and there are 29% fewer birds in North America than there were 50 years ago, a 2019 study found. Birds including the prothonotary warbler may adjust well to climate change — with an earlier spring season the birds may be able to produce two broods of chicks. Several species are shifting north, including the blue grosbeak and fish crow. But heavy rains may harm species, such as the migratory Louisiana waterthrush, which nests in vulnerable stream banks.
Fish
For the nearly 200 species of fish and mollusks in the state, warming waters, flooding and droughts will alter an aquatic world that has already seen some species decline. Warm water fish may find additional habitat as water warms, while cold water fish find their habitats reduced. Heat waves can harm fish growth and long-term reproduction, and species such as walleye may struggle as winters warm and lake ice cover diminishes. Largemouth bass and some endangered native mussels may face their own habitat challenges during heavy winter and spring rains.
Plants
Native prairie plants that can tolerate drought, including big bluestem, prairie milkweed, Illinois bundleflower and rough blazing star, will likely fare better than other species. Invasives may take the place of plants that wither under warming temperatures. The common, pesky weed Johnsongrass, which can grow to be 8 feet tall, may be one of the species that benefits from warming, going on to overrun grasslands further north. Warming may additionally offset the timing of blooms — a particular threat for butterflies that rely on nectar for food.