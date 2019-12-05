What state roads should be fixed? Here's your chance to tell IDOT

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois residents are being urged to provide feedback on the state's transportation system.

The Illinois Department of Transportation opened a survey that offers question topics ranging from road construction to passenger rail use. Other topics include ice-and-snow removal, commuting habits and driving behaviors.

The agency partners with the University of Illinois Springfield on the project.

“The public’s input is vital for the health of our transportation system. We look forward to learning about your travel preferences, what you think we are doing well and how you’d like us to improve,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Illinois is the heart of this country’s transportation network, its importance to national commerce as well as safe travel for the motoring public can’t be understated. We want to hear from you.”

The Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey has been conducted annually since 2001. Results of the 2018 survey had 2,527 participants. About 48% of respondents said overall conditions of state highways are "excellent" or "good." Those who felt it was unlikely they would be stopped by police for illegal behavior was about 36 percent.