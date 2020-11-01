What's Edwardsville going to do about statue after learning namesake defended slavery?

Edwardsville may soon take action on an area in its downtown dedicated to the city's namesake four months after learning he defended the enslavement of people through indentured servitude in the 1800s, when slavery was prohibited in Illinois.

Last week, an Edwardsville committee that manages the city's parks voted in favor of taking an ordinance to the seven-alderman council that would change the name of Ninian Edwards Plaza, a small downtown park, and the citizen group supporting the removal of a statue of Edwards from that site had its first protest on the issue.

The earliest the City Council could vote on the proposed name change is at its Nov. 17 meeting. It is expected to be on the council's Nov. 3 meeting agenda for discussion. Under the ordinance, it would be called City Plaza "until an appropriate name can be decided upon by the City Council."

The three aldermen on the committee — SJ Morrison, Will Krause and Art Risavy — each described the ordinance as a "first step" during their meeting Thursday night.

Most aldermen support the renaming; there was consensus at an earlier committee meeting in October attended by five of the seven aldermen. The action is an effort to show the community they are listening to concerns about the statue and plaza, the aldermen said.